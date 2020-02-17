Don't touch me! Online healthcare investment in China spikes in last three weeks

Investment in the Chinese healthcare sector has surged in the past three weeks. Based on data sourced from 36Kr, it seems a lot of early stage investors are eyeing up companies who apply artificial intelligence to medical practices notably those offering online diagnosis either through image recognition or sensor technology that can monitor patients’ wellbeing.

Undoubtedly, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China is a cue for this activity. Since mid-January there have been 10 healthcare investments, including Minkang Biological Group, a company producing a blood glucose monitoring system, which received Rmb150 million $21 million from China Venture Capital.

Another company, Universal Medical Imaging obtained Rmb600...