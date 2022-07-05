Digital still a draw for infrastructure investors

Asian investors continue to favour the digital infrastructure sector despite rising prices.
July 05, 2022

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor.

Investors in Asia are continuing to pursue digital infrastructure, even as a shortage of suitable opportunities sees high prices for some deals.

Josie McVitty, senior advisor for infrastructure at the New Zealand Superannuation Fund NZ Super, told AsianInvestor the fund has a continued interest in digital infrastructure, including fibre and towers, with Australasia, Europe, and North America as primary focuses. “We consider Asian investments opportunistically,” she said. 

McVitty said NZ Super’s long-term investment horizon meant the sector was well suited. “Fibre networks and tower networks are a good fit...

