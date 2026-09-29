Deutsche Bank names Philippines chief country officer

Vikas Arora is returning to the country with the German lender to replace Dino Siason.
September 29, 2026

Deutsche Bank has appointed Vikas Arora as Philippines chief country officer (CCO) and head of corporate banking. 

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