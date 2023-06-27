Deutsche Bank appoints ECM co-head from Credit Suisse

Frankfurt-headquartered Deutsche Bank (DB) has hired Nora Yeung as its co-head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by FinanceAsia and confirmed by the bank.

Her appointment is effective from September, and she will be based in Hong Kong, reporting to Haitham Ghattas, head of Capital Markets for Apac.

“This is a new role, that will further bolster our ECM offering. Nora will work jointly with [co-head] Melody Ngan to lead our ECM franchise in Apac,” Ghattas told FA.

Alongside Ngan, Yeung will be responsible for the bank’s ECM strategy across the region and for continuing to grow the franchise, the memo read.

This appointment is part of the bank’s wider investment into its Apac investment banking origination and advisory (O&A) business.

“Over the past few months, we have made several other strategic senior hires in our M&A and client coverage teams, spanning a range of sectors and markets across Apac, including Zi-Kuan Lim, co-head of M&A for Asia Pacific,” Ghattas explained.

Yeung was most recently co-head of ECM origination for Apac at Credit Suisse (CS), which was absorbed by UBS earlier this month, following a government-brokered merger deal in March.

She joined Credit Suisse in 2011 and held various ECM leadership roles at the bank. During this time, she advised across equity transactions including Alibaba’s 2019 Hong Kong IPO, Zhihu’s Hong Kong dual primary listing, and Xiaomi’s equity placement and concurrent convertible bond. Prior to her time at CS, Yeung worked at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong and London.

Discussing opportunities for the bank’s capital markets team in Apac over coming months, Ghattas shared, “We continue to be optimistic about the outlook for Apac’s capital markets and will continue to support our clients throughout the region across all of our product verticals.”

Read also: Deutsche Bank names Apac co-heads of M&A