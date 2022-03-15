Data highlights lack of access to capital for women in SEA

Less than a fifth of startup funding in Southeast Asia last year went to firms co-founded by women, highlighting a stark gender financing gap.
March 15, 2022

Numerous studies released in conjunction with International Women’s Day IWD last week underscored an acute lack of female representation on the boards of listed companies.

The issue of gender disparity appears even more pronounced when it comes to accessing capital a recent report by DealStreetAsia revealed that of the $25.75 billion in private capital raised by start-ups in Southeast Asia last year, only 17.2% went to those with at least one female co-founder. While this is up from 16.5% in 2020, progress appears to be moving slowly.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that the best women founders have...

