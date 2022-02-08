Credit Suisse makes senior IBCM appointments in Asia

Credit Suisse has reappointed two former executives within Asia Pacific Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) team, according to a memo seen by FinanceAsia and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson

Robert Huray rejoins the bank in the role of vice chairman of Southeast Asia, and Nick Thursby as head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) coverage for Southeast Asia Both are based in Singapore and their appointments are effective from January 2022

As vice chairman of Southeast Asia IBCM, Huray reports to Rehan Anwer and Kuan-Ern Tan, co-heads of IBCM for Southeast Asia In addition to this role, Huray will lead Global Industrials Group (GIG) coverage for Southeast Asia IBCM, reporting to Asia Pacific (APAC)...