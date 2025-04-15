Cooley bolsters India and SEA capital markets practice with partner hire

Shashwat Tewary has joined from Sidley Austin and will help advise companies and investments banks on transactions including IPOs, bonds, REITs and restructuring.
April 15, 2025

Shashwat Tewary has joined law firm Cooley this month as a capital markets partner based in the firm’s Singapore office.

