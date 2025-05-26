Citi names Prashant Thakker as head of Asia South, corporate bank

Thakker has been Citi's head of capital management for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Asia South; he will relocate from Hong Kong to Singapore.
May 26, 2025

Global banking giant Citi has appointed Prashant Thakker as head of Asia South, corporate bank, effective immediately.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media