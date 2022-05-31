Citi Hong Kong appoints senior executives within ICG

US-headquartered banking group, Citi, has announced two new appointments within its Institutional Clients Group ICG in Hong Kong.

Effective May 31, Charles Lam pictured, right is Citi’s Hong Kong head of Markets, while Caroline Chan pictured, left has been appointed Hong Kong head of Securities Services.

Citi CEO, Jane Fraser, has highlighted Securities Services and Markets as being among the bank’s five core strategic businesses, which also include Banking, Global Wealth and US Personal Banking.

“We see tremendous opportunities brought about by the increased connectivity and capital flows between the Hong Kong and China financial markets. We expect this trend to continue...