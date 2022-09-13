Citi appoints Hong Kong consumer business manager

Vicky Kong rejoins the US bank after 14 years at Standard Chartered.
September 13, 2022

New York-headquartered Citi has announced the appointment of Vicky Kong as consumer business manager for Citibank Hong Kong and as chief executive of Citibank Hong Kong, effective September 6.

A spokesperson for Citi confirmed with FinanceAsia that Kong replaces Lawrence Lam, who in August was appointed CEO of Prudential Hong Kong.

Kong was most recently regional head of wealth management for Greater China, North Asia and Hong Kong, and global head of wealth proposition, at Standard Chartered Bank. Prior to joining Standard Chartered in 2008, Kong spent 14 years at Citi, taking on roles across the bank’s Retail Banking, Wealth Management and International Personal Banking...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222