Citi appoints Hong Kong consumer business manager

New York-headquartered Citi has announced the appointment of Vicky Kong as consumer business manager for Citibank Hong Kong and as chief executive of Citibank Hong Kong, effective September 6.

A spokesperson for Citi confirmed with FinanceAsia that Kong replaces Lawrence Lam, who in August was appointed CEO of Prudential Hong Kong.

Kong was most recently regional head of wealth management for Greater China, North Asia and Hong Kong, and global head of wealth proposition, at Standard Chartered Bank. Prior to joining Standard Chartered in 2008, Kong spent 14 years at Citi, taking on roles across the bank’s Retail Banking, Wealth Management and International Personal Banking...