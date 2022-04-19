Citi appoints head of APAC wealth management

Citi has announced in a note sent to media the appointment of Angel Ng head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management, effective immediately.

In her new role, Ng will be responsible for Citi’s growth strategy across the region, centred around the bank’s two wealth management hubs in APAC Hong Kong and Singapore. Additionally, Ng will oversee Citi’s Personal Banking franchises across both markets, which include retail banking, cards and loans.

Global Wealth Management is the bank’s platform for affluent and high net worth clients. In 2021, the division in Asia generated revenues for the bank in excess of $2.5 billion, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia....