Citi appoints head of APAC wealth management

Angel Ng, current CEO for Hong Kong and Macau, will become the bank’s head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management.
Angel Ng
Angel Ng
April 19, 2022

Citi has announced in a note sent to media the appointment of Angel Ng head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management, effective immediately.

In her new role, Ng will be responsible for Citi’s growth strategy across the region, centred around the bank’s two wealth management hubs in APAC Hong Kong and Singapore. Additionally, Ng will oversee Citi’s Personal Banking franchises across both markets, which include retail banking, cards and loans.

Global Wealth Management is the bank’s platform for affluent and high net worth clients. In 2021, the division in Asia generated revenues for the bank in excess of $2.5 billion, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia....

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222