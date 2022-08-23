Citi appoints CEO for Hong Kong & Macau

Aveline San replaces Angel Ng, following her appointment as Asia head of Citi Global Wealth.
August 23, 2022

US-headquartered banking group, Citi, has appointed Aveline San as chief executive officer for Hong Kong and Macau, effective July 17, as per a note seen by FinanceAsia.

San will retain her position as chief executive of Citibank NA in Hong Kong, in addition to her new role. She is responsible for fostering key client and regulatory relationships in both markets, reporting to Tim Monger, who was appointed head of the North East Asia cluster in June. She replaces Angel Ng, who was appointed Asia head of Citi Global Wealth in April.

In the release, Monger highlighted Hong Kong as a “key growth market...

