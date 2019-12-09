M&A

Chinese SOEs look abroad for acquisition targets

Zijin Mining's $1 billion acquisition of Canada's Continental Gold may be the beginning of a new acquisition wave for Chinese SOEs.
December 09, 2019

Chinese state-owned enterprises SOEs are gearing up for more outbound MAs next year after suffering an 18% year-on-year drop in the value of acquisition deals in the first half of this year.

Riding on the momentum of Zijin Mining’s $1 billion cash acquisition of Continental Gold last week, Chinese state-owned enterprises are slowly looking again at cross-border MA deals, starting with the mining and energy sector. 

Headquartered in Canada, Continental Gold is a large-scale gold mining company which is developing a high-grade gold project in Antioquia, Columbia. Construction is expected to complete soon and operations should begin in the first quarter. It...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222