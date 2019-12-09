Chinese SOEs look abroad for acquisition targets

Chinese state-owned enterprises SOEs are gearing up for more outbound MAs next year after suffering an 18% year-on-year drop in the value of acquisition deals in the first half of this year.

Riding on the momentum of Zijin Mining’s $1 billion cash acquisition of Continental Gold last week, Chinese state-owned enterprises are slowly looking again at cross-border MA deals, starting with the mining and energy sector.

Headquartered in Canada, Continental Gold is a large-scale gold mining company which is developing a high-grade gold project in Antioquia, Columbia. Construction is expected to complete soon and operations should begin in the first quarter. It...