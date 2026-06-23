Chinese firms face more geopolitical risks as ODI rises

Chinese overseas investment continues to grow robustly, however firms need to be wary of incurring geopolitical and local risks in some countries where Chinese companies venture into.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Chinese overseas investment continues to grow robustly, however firms need to be wary of incurring geopolitical and local risks in some countries where Chinese companies venture into.
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