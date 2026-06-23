Chinese firms face more geopolitical risks as ODI rises

Lillian Li, Moody’s Ratings VP and senior credit officer, explained to FA that companies in manufacturing, high tech, infrastructure and logistics are facing higher geopolitical risks than other sectors; China's outbound direct investment is on the rise.
June 23, 2026

Chinese overseas investment continues to grow robustly, however firms need to be wary of incurring geopolitical and local risks in some countries where Chinese companies venture into.

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