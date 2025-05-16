Chinese casual dining firm Green Tea Group lists on HKEX

Minority owner Partners Group said the IPO proceeds will be used to further grow the Hangzhou-headquartered restaurant's 493 outlets and establish a centralised food processing facility; Clifford Chance, Citi and CMB International Capital were involved in the deal.
May 16, 2025

Green Tea Group, a leading casual dining brand in China, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Friday, May 16 following the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO).

