China's ailing car industry: Being a bull in a bear market

In the markets, shares of Tesla dipped 14% on Thursday February 27 on the back of poor registrations in China. Data from LMC Automotive revealed just over 3,500 Tesla vehicles were registered in January, down from 6,613 the month before.

The investor anxiety highlights a broader concern about the capacity of the Chinese auto sector to weather the market disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Vehicle sales in the country fell by almost a fifth in January, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers data, although not all of that should be apportioned to the virus.

Overall, the China car market is seeing a historical slowdown....