China property giant Vanke expects to lose Rmb45bn in 2024

The CEO and chairman have stepped down as the company looks to solve "temporary liquidity difficulties", in part through the support of its largest shareholder, the state-owned Shenzhen Metro Group.
January 28, 2025

Property developer China Vanke expects to lose around Rmb45 billion ($6.2 billion) in 2024, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on January 27.

