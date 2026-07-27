China chipmaker CXMT jumps 466% after record-breaking Shanghai IPO

Chinese memory chip maker CXMT surged 466% on its July 27 Shanghai debut after raising Rmb57.9 billion ($8.6 billion) through Asia’s largest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Chinese memory chip maker CXMT surged 466% on its July 27 Shanghai debut after raising Rmb57.9 billion ($8.6 billion) through Asia’s largest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year.
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