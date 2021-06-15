China bonds to lure more foreign buyers

Foreign appetite for onshore debt will continue to remain resilient with different market cycles appearing to have little to no effect on China’s ability to attract investors, according to Aberdeen Standard Investments.
June 15, 2021

Investors should continue to grow allocations to Chinese onshore bonds as part of any multi-asset, or global asset, portfolio as a good way to diversify risk.

“We are upbeat about the stability and strength of the RMB because of a recovery in Chinese exports and prudent central bank policy,” explained Edmund Goh, investment director, Asian fixed income at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

While Goh said he doesn’t have a particular preference for short- or longer-term debt as part of local currency allocation, he would opt for investment grade debt in the corporate and quasi-government space. “We plan to increase our investments in those investment grade credits that we...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222