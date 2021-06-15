China bonds to lure more foreign buyers

Investors should continue to grow allocations to Chinese onshore bonds as part of any multi-asset, or global asset, portfolio as a good way to diversify risk.

“We are upbeat about the stability and strength of the RMB because of a recovery in Chinese exports and prudent central bank policy,” explained Edmund Goh, investment director, Asian fixed income at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

While Goh said he doesn’t have a particular preference for short- or longer-term debt as part of local currency allocation, he would opt for investment grade debt in the corporate and quasi-government space. “We plan to increase our investments in those investment grade credits that we...