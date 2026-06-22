Charoen Pokphand Foods: Turning resilience into an advantage

As food security, supply chain resilience and sustainability move to the forefront of corporate and policy agendas globally, agribusinesses are being challenged to deliver growth while addressing increasingly complex stakeholder expectations.

Few companies have navigated this balancing act as effectively as CPF. It has strengthened its position as one of Thailand’s most respected corporates through a combination of operational excellence, technological innovation, sustainability leadership and people-focused management.

Being named by FinanceAsia as both “Best Managed Company” and “Best Managed Company - Consumer Staples” reflects more than just strong financial performance. It also highlights a long-term transformation strategy that has enabled CPF to remain resilient amid volatile commodity markets, shifting consumer preferences, geopolitical uncertainty and growing environmental pressures.

“These recognitions reflect the shared dedication and purpose at CPF, reaffirming our commitment to advancing food security through innovation and sustainable practices,” said chief executive Prasit Boondoungprasert.

“We strive to create long-term value by delivering quality nutrition, empowering people, and contributing positively to society and a more sustainable future,” he added.

Building resilience through integration

At the heart of CPF’s success is its integrated farm-to-food business model, which provides visibility and control across the entire value chain. This approach has become an increasingly important competitive advantage in an environment where food producers face heightened scrutiny over sourcing, quality, traceability and sustainability.

CPF values its supply chain partners as key contributors to innovation, sustainability and business resilience. Through its “Partner to Grow” initiative, the company works closely with more than 5,000 suppliers and business partners to enhance efficiency, advance sustainability objectives, and strengthen food.

By maintaining close integration across production, processing, distribution and retail channels, CPF has been able to enhance operational efficiency while responding more effectively to changing market conditions.

The company’s ability to balance scale with agility has been particularly evident during a period marked by global supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures.

Rather than focusing solely on short-term performance, CPF has continued investing in capabilities that support long-term competitiveness – including higher-value food products, international expansion and next-generation production technologies.

Technology as a competitive edge

Much of this progress has been driven by Boondoungprasert’s strategic leadership. Under his stewardship, CPF has accelerated its transition towards a more innovation-led and sustainable business model, recognising that the future of the food industry will be shaped by technology, resource efficiency and evolving consumer expectations.

The food sector is undergoing a profound transformation as digital technologies increasingly influence how products are produced, monitored and delivered.

CPF’s further recognition by FinanceAsia for “Best Use of Technology” demonstrates how the company has embraced this evolution. Across its operations, it has expanded the deployment of smart manufacturing systems, automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve productivity, strengthen quality assurance and enhance decision-making.

These investments are helping create a more responsive and transparent operating model. Advanced traceability systems allow greater visibility across the supply chain, providing customers and stakeholders with increased confidence regarding food safety, product origins and production standards.

At the same time, AI-driven analytics are enabling the company to optimise resource utilisation, improve forecasting accuracy and identify efficiencies across complex production networks.

Technology is also playing a critical role in CPF’s sustainability agenda. The company has continued leveraging digital tools to support smarter agricultural practices, reduce waste, improve energy efficiency and lower emissions across its operations. As environmental considerations become increasingly important to regulators, investors and consumers alike, CPF’s ability to integrate sustainability objectives with operational performance positions it strongly for the future.

People and leadership at the core

Equally important is the company’s focus on people and organisational culture. CPF’s recognition in the “Women’s Leader” category, awarded to Kobboon Srichai, reflects a broader commitment to talent development, diversity and inclusive leadership.

In an increasingly competitive business environment, companies are recognising that long-term success depends not only on technology and capital investment, but also on the ability to attract, develop and retain diverse talent.

CPF has embedded human capital development as a strategic pillar of its growth agenda, fostering leadership opportunities across all levels of the organisation.

Srichai’s recognition also highlights the growing influence of women leaders within Thailand’s corporate sector and underscores CPF’s efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

Purpose-driven growth

CPF’s achievements demonstrate how leading companies are redefining corporate excellence.

Success today requires more than delivering financial results; it demands the ability to innovate continuously, manage responsibly and create value for a broad range of stakeholders.

As food producers confront increasingly complex challenges around food security, climate resilience and supply chain stability, CPF's experience demonstrates that long-term competitiveness will increasingly depend on the ability to integrate innovation, sustainability and people development into a single, coherent strategy.