Charles Russell Speechlys hires Hong Kong funds partner

The international law firm has appointed Gaven Cheong as partner within the funds team in the Special Administrative Region; he joins from Tiang & Partners.
February 10, 2025

London-headquartered international law firm Charles Russell Speechlys has appointed Gaven Cheong as partner within the funds team in Hong Kong.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media