CGIF backs 'landmark' Cambodia project bond from SchneiTec Dynamic

Yuanta Securities (Cambodia) acted as the lead manager and underwriter for a transaction with three tranches worth a total of $49m; the proceeds will finance a 60MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with an integrated battery energy storage system.
April 15, 2025

Power firm SchneiTec Dynamic (SchneiTec) has issued Cambodia’s first project bond, guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF), a trust fund of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

