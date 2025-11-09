Cathay Pacific to buy-back 9.57% of shares from Qatar Airways

The Hong Kong airline will pay $896m for the stake which was first bought by Qatar Airways in November 2017; the SAR is seeing a tourism bounce back.
November 09, 2025

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is close to buying back 9.57% of its own shares from Qatar Airways.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media