Capital market fintechs partner to extend digital fractional bond offering

Two Singapore-based digital capital market developers have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MOU to expand the accessibility of digital fractional bonds.

BondEvalue, manager of the world’s first fractional bond platform, BondbloX Bond Exchange BBX, has teamed up with technology provider, FinIQ, to enable live fixed income trades in what co-founder of BondEvalue, Rajesh Johar has described as “a step towards the digitalisation, democratisation and direct access to bond investment.”

The collaboration enables the banks and financial institutions that use FinIQ’s platform to access BBX directly and execute trades on an instant atomic settlement basis. These institutions can offer...