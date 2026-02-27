Capital Group appoints Jim Goldie as Europe, Apac head of ETF capital markets

Goldie joins the investment firm from Invesco in London and is chair of the European Fund and Asset Management Association ETF task force. Capital Group has seven offices in Apac.
February 27, 2026

US global investment management firm Capital Group has appointed Jim Goldie as head of ETF capital markets for Europe and Asia Pacific (Apac).

