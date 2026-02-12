Brookfield Asset Management acquires landmark Tokyo office

Brookfield Asset Management has acquired an office skyscraper in Tokyo from a consortium of Japanese investors for an undisclosed price; the global HQ of Dentsu Group is a tenant.
February 12, 2026

Brookfield Asset Management has acquired an office building in the Shiodome district of central Tokyo, from a consortium of Japanese investors for an undisclosed price.

