Bristol Myers Squibb and Hengrui Pharma sign major licencing deal

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (Hengrui Pharma) have entered into global collaboration and licence agreements to advance a portfolio of 13 early-stage programmes in oncology, hematology and immunology.

The agreements include four oncology/hematology assets from Hengrui Pharma, four immunology assets from BMS, and five innovative assets to be jointly discovered and developed by both companie, according to a May 12 media release. Hengrui has the option to co-develop select assets and the potential to conduct certain commercialisation activities globally with BMS, according to the media release.