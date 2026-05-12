Bristol Myers Squibb and Hengrui Pharma sign major licencing deal

The agreement between the pharmaceutical firms includes collaboration and licence agreements on early-stage programmes for oncology, hematology, immunology and innovative assets; BMS Is paying an upfront payment of $600m.
May 12, 2026

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (Hengrui Pharma) have entered into global collaboration and licence agreements to advance a portfolio of 13 early-stage programmes in oncology, hematology and immunology.

The agreements include four oncology/hematology assets from Hengrui Pharma, four immunology assets from BMS, and five innovative assets to be jointly discovered and developed by both companie, according to a May 12 media release. Hengrui has the option to co-develop select assets and the potential to conduct certain commercialisation activities globally with BMS, according to the media release.

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