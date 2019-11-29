Fundraising

Bluerun Ventures gears up for China demographic change

The amount of money raised by private capital has increased for the first time since April. Venture capital firm Bluerun will use this new optimism to target healthcare and consumer projects.
November 29, 2019

The venture capital market appears to be recovering. Beijing-based Bluerun Ventures said on Friday that it had completed its Rmb3.5 billion $498 million fundraising to deploy in early-stage investments.

Bluerun said that the capital will be invested in startups between pre-A to Series A with an average duration of 10 years. New technologies such as IoT, autonomous driving, medical services and smart manufacturing will be the focus of its investment.

The amount of private capital raised increased in October. According to data from the Asset Management Association of China, the total volume managed by private equity in China has risen 2.23% to Rmb299 billion since...

