Blackstone expands China logistics footprint with $1.1 bln investment

Major alternative investments manager Blackstone is bolstering its presence in China with a $1.1 billion investment for a 70% stake in a Greater Bay Area urban logistics park.

The investment will help Blackstone acquire majority ownership in the 1.2 million-square meter logistics park located in Guangzhou, expanding the firm’s logistics portfolio in the country by a third, Blackstone said in a statement Tuesday. The park, located some 15 kilometers from the city’s international airport, houses tenants including third-party logistics providers such as SF Express and YTO Express, and e-commerce players such as Alibaba Group Holding-controlled Tmall, and JD.com.

Blackstone acquired the stake from property developer R...