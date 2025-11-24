BHP drops bid for Anglo American

After preliminary takeover discussions with the board of Anglo American, Australian miner BHP Group (BHP) has said that it is no longer considering a combination of the two companies, according to a media statement on November 24.

BHP's statement said: “Whilst BHP continues to believe that a combination with Anglo American would have had strong strategic merits and created significant value for all stakeholders, BHP is confident in the highly compelling potential of its own organic growth strategy.”