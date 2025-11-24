BHP drops bid for Anglo American

Australian miner BHP Group has said that it is no longer considering a combination of the two mining giants and will instead focus on organic growth. Anglo American is in the process of a merger of equals with Teck Resources.
November 24, 2025

After preliminary takeover discussions with the board of Anglo American, Australian miner BHP Group (BHP) has said that it is no longer considering a combination of the two companies, according to a media statement on November 24.

BHP's statement said: “Whilst BHP continues to believe that a combination with Anglo American would have had strong strategic merits and created significant value for all stakeholders, BHP is confident in the highly compelling potential of its own organic growth strategy.”

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media