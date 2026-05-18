Beijing tightens overseas investment oversight amid security concerns

Chinese regulators have blocked Meta’s acquisition of AI firm Manus, and fined a Chinese food firm using new overseas listing rules, as tech security concerns rise.
May 18, 2026

Amid geopolitical tensions between China and the US, national security has become a key motive in Chinese regulators’ recent restrictions on US investments in Chinese companies.

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