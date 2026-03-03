Barrenjoey Capital Partners to merge with Magellan Financial Group

Barrenjoey Capital Partners is intending to merge with ASX-listed Magellan Financial Group to create a firm with a balance sheet of A$2bn.
March 03, 2026

Australian investment banking firm Barrenjoey Capital Partners is intending to merge with ASX-listed Magellan Financial Group to create a diversified financial services company.

