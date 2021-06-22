Barclays raids JPMorgan for new SE Asia banking head

Ee-Ching Tay will take up her new role in Singapore, with a particular focus on M&A advisory and financing.
June 22, 2021

Barclays has hired Ee-Ching Tay as head of South-east Asia banking, responsible for further growing the regional franchise with an emphasis on driving MA advisory and financing.

Tay joins Barclays with over 20 years of experience in investment banking in the US and Asia. She was most recently managing director and head of South-east Asia MA for a decade at JP Morgan in Singapore. She was previously in the MA team at UBS in New York.

At Barclays, she will lead and cultivate the bank’s most senior client relationships and manage the team covering key corporate clients, financial institutions, financial sponsors and government agencies...

