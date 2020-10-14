Oversubscribed

Baidu bonds prove appetising to US investors

Investors paid little attention to rhetoric between the US and China, with the internet company’s latest $950m bond massively oversubscribed.
October 14, 2020

US investors shrugged off tensions with China last week as internet company Baidu printed a $950 million bond, which was multiple times oversubscribed.

Indeed, so confident were the leads on the SEC-registered deal Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JP Morgan in the offshore appetite for the dual-tranche senior unsecured bond that it printed during China’s Golden Week holiday.

“The fact that Chinese investors may have been out on holidays was irrelevant,” said a banker close to the deal who pointed out that Baidu is followed by an emerging market, and increasingly, an investment-grade investor base across Europe and the US.

The...

