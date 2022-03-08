B Capital backs Indian fintech CredAvenue

The latest investment, part of a $137 million Series B round, brings CredAvenue’s valuation to $1.3 billion and propels it to unicorn status.
March 08, 2022

US and Singapore-headquartered venture capital firm, B Capital, has announced its investment in Indian debt marketplace, CredAvenue, as part of a $137 million Series B fundraising round. US alternative investment firms, Insight Partners and Dragoneer, also participated in the round alongside existing investors, the announcement said.

In September 2021, CredAvenue raised $90 million from Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TVS Capital, and Lightrock, in what it claims remains India’s largest Series A round to date. Other sizeable Series A rounds include Mensa Brands’s $50 million fundraise in May, and FamPay’s $38 million capital raise, in June last year.

The latest round brings Cred...

