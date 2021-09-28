Aviva Investors appoints new head of credit

London-headquartered asset manager, Aviva Investors, has announced the appointment of Caroline Hedges pictured as head of Credit.

The news follows the promotion in June of Colin Purdie, who moved from the position to become chief investment officer of Liquid Markets.

Hedges' new role takes effect as of this month and sees her lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, emerging market debt, liquidity and securities finance.

Continuing to be based in the London office, Hedges has held a number of roles in her time so far at Aviva, including that of portfolio manager across money market and short duration bond funds. Most...