Australia's PlasmaLeap Technologies secures A$30m Series A funding

Investors in the firm, which produces zero-emissions production of ammonia and nitric acid, include the Gates Foundation, Investible and Yara Growth Ventures.
March 03, 2026

PlasmaLeap Technologies, an Australian firm making zero-emissions production of ammonia and nitric acid, has secured A$30 million ($20 million) in a Series A funding round.

