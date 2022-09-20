Asset tokenisation to grow fiftyfold by 2030 – report

The value of illiquid assets that could be tokenised worldwide could grow to $16 trillion by 2030 equivalent to 10% of global GDP, according to a new report released last week by private market exchange, ADDX, and Boston Consulting Group BCG.

This figure, which BCG forecasted based on current and projected asset tokenisation adoption rates, will vary depending on a number of components. These include whether regulators might move to allow or introduce regulation promoting asset tokenisation investors’ openness to and acceptance of tokenisation the availability of service providers that enable tokenisation and trading volumes of tokenised assets.

In a “best-case scenario,” i.e., if...