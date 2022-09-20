Asset tokenisation to grow fiftyfold by 2030 – report

Tokenisation will soon represent a $16 trillion business opportunity, the report’s authors claim. A “crypto winter” is contributing to this.
September 20, 2022

The value of illiquid assets that could be tokenised worldwide could grow to $16 trillion by 2030 equivalent to 10% of global GDP, according to a new report released last week by private market exchange, ADDX, and Boston Consulting Group BCG.

This figure, which BCG forecasted based on current and projected asset tokenisation adoption rates, will vary depending on a number of components. These include whether regulators might move to allow or introduce regulation promoting asset tokenisation investors’ openness to and acceptance of tokenisation the availability of service providers that enable tokenisation and trading volumes of tokenised assets.

In a “best-case scenario,” i.e., if...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222