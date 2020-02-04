Asia’s first electric scooter sharing startup opens to investors

Electric scooter sharing app WeMo recently kicked off its first round of outside funding with an eye on foreign expansion.

The app has 100,000 monthly active users in Taipei, along with a growing user base in the southern city of Kaohsiung where WeMo launched late last year. With a modest $4.5 million raised to date internally, the mobility startup has kept its focus within Taiwan up until now.

“We aspire to go international and we have several leads in Asia,” WeMo founder and chief executive officer Jeffrey Wu told FinanceAsia. Wu is a member of the family that owns Shin Kong...