Sharing economy

Asia’s first electric scooter sharing startup opens to investors

As governments across Asia look to decrease carbon emissions, Taiwan’ electric scooter sharing service WeMo is out to capitalise and turning to venture capital after four years of bootstrapping to do so. Its CEO and founder takes FinanceAsia through the vision.
February 04, 2020

Electric scooter sharing app WeMo recently kicked off its first round of outside funding with an eye on foreign expansion.

The app has 100,000 monthly active users in Taipei, along with a growing user base in the southern city of Kaohsiung where WeMo launched late last year. With a modest $4.5 million raised to date internally, the mobility startup has kept its focus within Taiwan up until now. 

“We aspire to go international and we have several leads in Asia,” WeMo founder and chief executive officer Jeffrey Wu told FinanceAsia. Wu is a member of the family that owns Shin Kong...

