Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2023 – Market winners

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

It is with this in mind that the FA team is delighted to announce the winners for 2023.

Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, silver and bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.

Read on for the winners of the following categories:

- Best Overall Company

- Best Large-cap

- Best Mid-cap

- Best Small-cap

- Best Corporate Esg Strategy

- Best DEI Strategy

- Best Investor Relations

- Best CEO

- Best CFO

Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations!

-- WINNERS BY MARKET --

-- Best Overall Company --

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Silver - Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Bronze - Xiaomi Inc.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Silver - Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Bronze - Swire Pacific Ltd.



India

Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. & Tata Power Company Ltd.

Silver - Infosys Consultants Private Ltd.

Bronze - Hdfc Bank Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk

Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc. & Megawide Construction Corporation

Silver - Bank Of The Philippine Islands

Bronze - Ayala Corporation



Singapore

Gold - AMTD Group Company Ltd.

Silver - DBS Bank Ltd.



Taiwan

Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.

Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. & Wistron NeWeb Corporation



Thailand

Gold - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.

Silver - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.

Bronze - Central Retail Corporation Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup Joint Stock Company

Silver - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

Bronze - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

-- Best Large-cap --

China

Gold - China Mobile Ltd.

Silver - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Silver - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.

-- Best Mid-cap --



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Perusahaan Minyak Nasional

Bronze - Pt Mayora Indah Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Silver - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.

Bronze - GT Capital Holdings, Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

-- Best Small-cap --

China

Gold - Yiren Digital Ltd.

Silver - Tarena International Inc.

Bronze - Hello Group Inc.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sa Sa International Holdings

Silver - Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Bronze - Viva China Holdings Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt Bank Keb Hana Indonesia

Silver - Pt Perikanan Nusantara (Persero)

Bronze - Pt Adi Sarana Armada Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Silver - Security Bank Corporation

Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation



Singapore

Gold - AMTD Digital Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Silver - Hwahsia Glass Co., Ltd.



Thailand

Gold - Dohome Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Forth Corporation Public Company Ltd.

Bronze - Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.

-- Best Corporate Esg Strategy --

China

Gold - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.

Silver - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.

Bronze - Meituan Inc.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Silver - Sino Land Company Ltd.

Bronze - The Mass Transit Railway Corporation



India

Gold - Infosys Consultants Private Ltd.

Silver - Tata Power Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.

Bronze - Sm Investments Corporation



Singapore

Gold - Sp Group Pte. Ltd.



Taiwan

Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.

Silver - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation



Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.

Silver - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

Silver - Vingroup Joint Stock Company

Bronze - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

-- Best DEI Strategy --

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Silver - Baidu, Inc.

Bronze - Trip.Com Group Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Silver - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.



India

Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk

Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.



Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

-- Best Investor Relations --

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Silver - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.

Bronze - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Bronze - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.



India

Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.

Silver - Tata Motors Ltd.

Bronze - Titan Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk

Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Bdo Unibank, Inc.

Bronze - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. & Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.



Thailand

Gold - Central Retail Corporation Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Dohome Public Company Ltd.

Bronze - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup Joint Stock Company

Silver - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

Bronze - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

-- Best CEO --

China

Gold - Liu Qiangdong - Jd.Com, Inc

Silver - Pony Ma Huateng - Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Bronze - Ke Ruiwen - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Adrian Cheng - New World Development Company Ltd.

Silver - David Chiu - Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Bronze - Raymond Kwok - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.



India

Gold - Rajesh Gopinathan - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Silver - Sandeep Bakhshi - Icici Bank Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Sunarso - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Royke Tumilaar - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk

Bronze - Jahja Setiaatmadja - Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Jeffrey C Lim - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc. & Tg Limcaoco - Bank of The Philippine Islands

Silver - Edgar Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation

Bronze - Enrique K Razon - International Container Terminal Services, Inc. & Bloomberry Resorts Corporation



Singapore

Gold - Piyush Gupta - DBS Bank Ltd.



Taiwan

Gold - Chee Ching - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Silver - Douglas Tong Hsu - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Jeffrey Gau - Wistron NeWeb Corporation



Thailand

Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Phawat Witoopakorn - Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Ltd.

Bronze - Gunkul Dumrongpiyawut - Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Le Thi Thu Thuy - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

-- Best CFO --

China

Gold - Li Yuchao - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Silver - Li Yinghui - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.

Bronze - Li Ronghua - China Mobile Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Vanessa Lau - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd.

Silver - Brian Sum - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Bronze - Edward Lau - New World Development Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno K - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Sigit Prastowo - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Novita Widya Anggraini - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk



Philippines

Gold - John Nai Peng Ong - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Estela Tuason-Occena - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Bronze - Rizza Maniego-Eala - Globe Telecom, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - Chng Sok Hui - DBS Bank Ltd.



Taiwan

Gold - David Wang - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Silver - Jona Song - Wistron NeWeb Corporation



Thailand

Gold - Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - David Mansfield - Vinfast Joint Stock Company



