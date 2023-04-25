Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2023 – Market winners

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.
Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
It is with this in mind that the FA team is delighted to announce the winners for 2023.
Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, silver and bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.
Read on for the winners of the following categories:
- Best Overall Company
- Best Large-cap
- Best Mid-cap
- Best Small-cap
- Best Corporate Esg Strategy
- Best DEI Strategy
- Best Investor Relations
- Best CEO
- Best CFO
Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations!
-- WINNERS BY MARKET --
-- Best Overall Company --
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Silver - Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Bronze - Xiaomi Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Silver - Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Bronze - Swire Pacific Ltd.
India
Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. & Tata Power Company Ltd.
Silver - Infosys Consultants Private Ltd.
Bronze - Hdfc Bank Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc. & Megawide Construction Corporation
Silver - Bank Of The Philippine Islands
Bronze - Ayala Corporation
Singapore
Gold - AMTD Group Company Ltd.
Silver - DBS Bank Ltd.
Taiwan
Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. & Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Thailand
Gold - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.
Silver - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Bronze - Central Retail Corporation Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup Joint Stock Company
Silver - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
Bronze - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company
-- Best Large-cap --
China
Gold - China Mobile Ltd.
Silver - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
Silver - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
-- Best Mid-cap --
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Perusahaan Minyak Nasional
Bronze - Pt Mayora Indah Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.
Bronze - GT Capital Holdings, Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
-- Best Small-cap --
China
Gold - Yiren Digital Ltd.
Silver - Tarena International Inc.
Bronze - Hello Group Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sa Sa International Holdings
Silver - Far East Consortium International Ltd.
Bronze - Viva China Holdings Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt Bank Keb Hana Indonesia
Silver - Pt Perikanan Nusantara (Persero)
Bronze - Pt Adi Sarana Armada Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Silver - Security Bank Corporation
Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation
Singapore
Gold - AMTD Digital Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - Hwahsia Glass Co., Ltd.
Thailand
Gold - Dohome Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Forth Corporation Public Company Ltd.
Bronze - Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.
-- Best Corporate Esg Strategy --
China
Gold - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.
Silver - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.
Bronze - Meituan Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Silver - Sino Land Company Ltd.
Bronze - The Mass Transit Railway Corporation
India
Gold - Infosys Consultants Private Ltd.
Silver - Tata Power Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.
Bronze - Sm Investments Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Sp Group Pte. Ltd.
Taiwan
Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
Silver - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Silver - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
Silver - Vingroup Joint Stock Company
Bronze - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company
-- Best DEI Strategy --
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Silver - Baidu, Inc.
Bronze - Trip.Com Group Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.
Silver - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.
India
Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
-- Best Investor Relations --
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Silver - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.
Bronze - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.
Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Bronze - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.
India
Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.
Silver - Tata Motors Ltd.
Bronze - Titan Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Bronze - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Bdo Unibank, Inc.
Bronze - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. & Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
Thailand
Gold - Central Retail Corporation Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Dohome Public Company Ltd.
Bronze - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup Joint Stock Company
Silver - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company
Bronze - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
-- Best CEO --
China
Gold - Liu Qiangdong - Jd.Com, Inc
Silver - Pony Ma Huateng - Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Bronze - Ke Ruiwen - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Adrian Cheng - New World Development Company Ltd.
Silver - David Chiu - Far East Consortium International Ltd.
Bronze - Raymond Kwok - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
India
Gold - Rajesh Gopinathan - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Silver - Sandeep Bakhshi - Icici Bank Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Sunarso - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Royke Tumilaar - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Bronze - Jahja Setiaatmadja - Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Jeffrey C Lim - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc. & Tg Limcaoco - Bank of The Philippine Islands
Silver - Edgar Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - Enrique K Razon - International Container Terminal Services, Inc. & Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Piyush Gupta - DBS Bank Ltd.
Taiwan
Gold - Chee Ching - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
Silver - Douglas Tong Hsu - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Jeffrey Gau - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Phawat Witoopakorn - Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Ltd.
Bronze - Gunkul Dumrongpiyawut - Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Le Thi Thu Thuy - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
-- Best CFO --
China
Gold - Li Yuchao - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Silver - Li Yinghui - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.
Bronze - Li Ronghua - China Mobile Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Vanessa Lau - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd.
Silver - Brian Sum - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Bronze - Edward Lau - New World Development Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno K - Pt. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Sigit Prastowo - Pt Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Novita Widya Anggraini - Pt Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk
Philippines
Gold - John Nai Peng Ong - Sm Prime Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Estela Tuason-Occena - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Bronze - Rizza Maniego-Eala - Globe Telecom, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - Chng Sok Hui - DBS Bank Ltd.
Taiwan
Gold - David Wang - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Silver - Jona Song - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - David Mansfield - Vinfast Joint Stock Company