Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2023 – Industry winners

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.
Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
It is with this in mind that the FA team is delighted to announce the winners for 2023.
Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, silver and bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.
Read on for the winners of the following categories:
- Best Basic Materials Company
- Best Consumer Cyclicals Company
- Best Consumer Non-Cyclicals Company
- Best Energy Company
- Best Financial Company
- Best Healthcare Company
- Best Industrials Company
- Best Real Estate Company
- Best Technology Company
- Best Telecommunications Company
- Best Utilities Company
Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations!
-- WINNERS BY SECTOR --
-- Basic Materials Company --
Indonesia
Gold - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Silver - PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk & PT Petrokimia Gresik
Philippines
Gold - Nickel Asia Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
-- Consumer Cyclicals Company --
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
Silver - Viva China Holdings Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Silver - PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
Bronze - PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
-- Consumer Non-Cyclicals Company --
China
Gold - Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit Company, Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Hengan International Group Company, Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
Silver - PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
Bronze - PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
-- Best Energy Company --
China
Gold - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd.
Silver - CNOOC Ltd
Bronze - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Indonesia
Gold - PT Perusahaan Minyak Nasional
Silver - PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
Bronze - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk & PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)
Philippines
Gold - Aboitiz Power Corporation
Silver - ACEN Corporation & Semirara Mining And Power Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Energy Absolute Public Company Ltd. & Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.
-- Best Financial Company --
China
Gold - Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) Ltd.
Silver - China Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Bronze - American International Assurance Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Bank Of The Philippine Islands
Silver - BDO Unibank, Inc. & Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company
Taiwan
Gold - Cathay Financial Holding Company, Ltd.
Silver - Chailease Holding Company Ltd. & First Financial Holding Company Ltd.
-- Best Healthcare Company --
China
Gold - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. & Innovent Biologics, Inc.
Silver - Akeso, Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.
Silver - Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.
India
Gold - Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk
Silver - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk
Bronze - PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Ltd.
Bronze - Praram 9 Hospital Public Company Ltd.
-- Best Industrials Company --
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - TK Group Holdings Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Astra International Tbk
Silver - PT United Tractors Tbk
Bronze - PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
-- Best Real Estate Company --
China
Gold - China Resources Land Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.
Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
Bronze - Swire Properties Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Ciputra Development Tbk
Silver - PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
Bronze - PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk
Philippines
Gold - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Ayala Land, Inc. & Robinsons Land Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Origin Property Public Company Ltd.
Silver - Quality Houses Public Company Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company
-- Best Technology Company --
China
Gold - Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Silver - JD.Com, Inc.
Bronze - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.
Silver - BYD Electronic Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT DCI Indonesia Tbk
Bronze - PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - Sercomm Corporation
Bronze - Topco Scientific Co. Ltd.
Vietnam
Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company
-- Best Telecommunications Company --
China
Gold - China Mobile Ltd.
Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Bronze - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Silver - China Tower Corporation Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT XL Axiata Tbk
Bronze - PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc.
Silver - Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.
Silver - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
Bronze - Taiwan Mobile Corporation Ltd.
-- Best Utilities Company --
China
Gold - China Power International Development Ltd.
Silver - China Datang Corporation Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd.
India
Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.
Indonesia
Gold - PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Indonesia Kendaraaan Terminal Tbk
Bronze - PT Kencana Energi Lestari Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation