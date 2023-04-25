Asia’s Best Managed Companies 2023 – Industry winners

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

It is with this in mind that the FA team is delighted to announce the winners for 2023.

Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, silver and bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.

Read on for the winners of the following categories:

- Best Basic Materials Company

- Best Consumer Cyclicals Company

- Best Consumer Non-Cyclicals Company

- Best Energy Company

- Best Financial Company

- Best Healthcare Company

- Best Industrials Company

- Best Real Estate Company

- Best Technology Company

- Best Telecommunications Company

- Best Utilities Company

Thank you to all those who participated and congratulations!

-- WINNERS BY SECTOR --

-- Basic Materials Company --



Indonesia

Gold - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

Silver - PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk & PT Petrokimia Gresik



Philippines

Gold - Nickel Asia Corporation



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

-- Consumer Cyclicals Company --

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Silver - Viva China Holdings Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Silver - PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

Bronze - PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

-- Consumer Non-Cyclicals Company --

China

Gold - Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit Company, Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Hengan International Group Company, Ltd.

Indonesia

Gold - PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

Silver - PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

Bronze - PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

-- Best Energy Company --

China

Gold - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd.

Silver - CNOOC Ltd

Bronze - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation



Indonesia

Gold - PT Perusahaan Minyak Nasional

Silver - PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

Bronze - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk & PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)



Philippines

Gold - Aboitiz Power Corporation

Silver - ACEN Corporation & Semirara Mining And Power Corporation

Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation



Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Energy Absolute Public Company Ltd. & Gunkul Engineering Public Company Ltd.

-- Best Financial Company --

China

Gold - Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) Ltd.

Silver - China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Bronze - American International Assurance Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Bank Of The Philippine Islands

Silver - BDO Unibank, Inc. & Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company



Taiwan

Gold - Cathay Financial Holding Company, Ltd.

Silver - Chailease Holding Company Ltd. & First Financial Holding Company Ltd.

-- Best Healthcare Company --

China

Gold - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. & Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Silver - Akeso, Inc.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

Silver - Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.



India

Gold - Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk

Silver - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Bronze - PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk



Thailand

Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Ltd.

Bronze - Praram 9 Hospital Public Company Ltd.

-- Best Industrials Company --

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - TK Group Holdings Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Astra International Tbk

Silver - PT United Tractors Tbk

Bronze - PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

-- Best Real Estate Company --

China

Gold - China Resources Land Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Bronze - Swire Properties Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Ciputra Development Tbk

Silver - PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

Bronze - PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk



Philippines

Gold - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Ayala Land, Inc. & Robinsons Land Corporation



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Origin Property Public Company Ltd.

Silver - Quality Houses Public Company Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

-- Best Technology Company --

China

Gold - Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Silver - JD.Com, Inc.

Bronze - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Asiainfo Technologies Ltd.

Silver - BYD Electronic Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT DCI Indonesia Tbk

Bronze - PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk



Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Silver - Sercomm Corporation

Bronze - Topco Scientific Co. Ltd.



Vietnam

Gold - Vinfast Joint Stock Company

-- Best Telecommunications Company --

China

Gold - China Mobile Ltd.

Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Bronze - China Telecom Corporation, Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Silver - China Tower Corporation Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT XL Axiata Tbk

Bronze - PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc.

Silver - Converge ICT Solutions Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd.

Silver - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Bronze - Taiwan Mobile Corporation Ltd.

-- Best Utilities Company --

China

Gold - China Power International Development Ltd.

Silver - China Datang Corporation Ltd.



Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd.



India

Gold - Tata Power Company Ltd.



Indonesia

Gold - PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Indonesia Kendaraaan Terminal Tbk

Bronze - PT Kencana Energi Lestari Tbk



Philippines

Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.



Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

