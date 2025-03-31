Asia's Best Companies Poll 2025: Market winners

For a 25th year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

The FA team is delighted to announce the 2025 winners below for the market categories.The industry winners can be found here.

Once again, following positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.

Congratulations to all the winners. Read on for the winning companies in the following markets:

BEST MANAGED COMPANY

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom

Bronze - China Mobile

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Link REIT

Silver - Sino Land

Bronze - MTR Corporation Limited

India

Gold - Tata Motors

Silver - Axis Capital

Bronze - Bajaj Finance

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Astra International

Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia

Malaysia

Gold - Maybank

Silver - CIMB Bank Berhad

Bronze - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad

Bronze - YTL Corporation Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - Bank of the Philippine Islands

Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation

Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Singapore

Gold - DBS Bank

Silver - Singapore Airlines

Bronze - CapitaLand

South Korea

Gold - SK Hynix

Silver - Samsung Electronics

Bronze - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd

Taiwan

Gold - Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd

Silver - CTBC Financial Holding

Silver - MediaTek Inc.

Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Sercomm Corporation

Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL

Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL

Silver - Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Bronze - Central Pattana

Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL

MOST COMMITTED TO ESG

China Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Silver - China Telecom Bronze - China Mobile Bronze - Trip.com Hong Kong SAR Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd Silver - Link REIT Bronze - Hengan International Group Company, Ltd. India Gold - Axis Capital Silver - Bajaj Finance Bronze - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Indonesia Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Malaysia Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad Silver - Maybank Bronze - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad Philippines Gold - Ayala Corporation Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation Bronze - SM Investments Corporation Singapore Gold - OCBC Bank Silver - City Developments Limited Bronze - Seatrium South Korea Gold - Samsung Electronics Silver - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Bronze - Hanwha Ocean Taiwan Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation Silver - CTBC Financial Holding Bronze - Sercomm Corporation Thailand Gold - Global Power Synergy PCL Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL Vietnam Gold - Vingroup Silver - Masan Group Bronze - THACO Group

BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS

China

Gold - China Telecom

Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - China Mobile

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Link REIT

Silver - MTR Corporation Limited

Bronze - Midea International Corp Co Ltd

India

Gold - ICICI Bank Ltd

Silver - HDFC Bank Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia

Bronze - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Malaysia

Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad

Silver - Maybank

Bronze - Yinson Holdings Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Silver - Ayala Corporation

Silver - SM Investments Corporation

Bronze - Meralco

Singapore

Gold - CapitaLand Investment Limited

Silver - SATS Ltd

Bronze - Mapletree Investments

South Korea

Gold - Hanwha Ocean

Silver - LG Electronics

Bronze - SK Hynix

Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - Sercomm Corporation

Thailand

Gold - PTT Public Company Limited

Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL

Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup

Silver - Masan Group

Bronze - Mobile World Investment Corporation

BEST LARGE CAP COMPANY

China Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Silver - China Telecom Bronze - China Mobile Hong Kong SAR Gold - Link REIT Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd Bronze - CLP Holdings Ltd India Gold - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Silver - HDFC Bank Ltd Bronze - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Bronze - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Indonesia Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Bronze - Astra International Malaysia Gold - Maybank Philippines Gold - SM Investments Corporation Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Bronze - SM Prime Holdings, Inc. South Korea Gold - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Silver - Hanwha Ocean Silver - POSCO Bronze - Samsung Biologics Taiwan Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd Silver - MediaTek Inc. Bronze - EVA Airways Corporation Bronze - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd Thailand Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL Silver - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) Bronze - Advanced Info Service PCL

BEST MID CAP COMPANY

China

Gold - AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd

Silver - Fortune REIT

India

Gold - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Silver - ICICI Securities Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia

Malaysia

Gold - Sunway Berhad

Silver - YTL Corporation Berhad

Bronze - Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation

Bronze - Aboitiz Power

South Korea

Gold - LG Electronics

Silver - KIWOOM Securities

Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Silver - Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Bronze - Elite Material Co Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Minor International PCL

Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL

Bronze - WHA Corporation PCL

Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup

Silver - Masan Group

Bronze - Mobile World Investment Corporation

BEST SMALL CAP COMPANY

China Gold - Digital China Holdings Hong Kong SAR Gold - Far East Consortium International Limited Silver - Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Bronze - SF REIT India Gold - Aavas Financiers Silver - Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Malaysia Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad Silver - Top Glove Corporation Berhad Philippines Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation Silver - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation Bronze - D&L Industries Inc. Taiwan Gold - Sercomm Corporation Silver - Fositek Corporation Bronze - Merida Industry Co., Ltd Thailand Gold - Ratch Group PCL Silver - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL Bronze - Central Plaza Hotel PCL Vietnam Gold - Vinh Hoan Corporation Silver - CMC Corporation Silver - International Dairy Products JSC Bronze - GELEX Group BEST CEO China Gold - Zhongyue Chen - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Silver - Jie Yang - China Mobile Bronze - Xiaowei Luan - China Communications Services Bronze - Biao He - China Mobile Hong Kong SAR Gold - Raymond Kwok - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd Silver - George Hongchoy - Link REIT Bronze - Shixian Lai - ANTA Sports Products Ltd India Gold - Deepak C. Mehta - Deepak Nitrite Ltd Silver - T.V. Narendran - Tata Steel Indonesia Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Silver - Darmawan Junaidi - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Silver - Royke Tumilaar - PT BNI (Persero) Tbk Bronze - Ali Rukmijah - Bank Sahabat Sampoerna Malaysia Gold - Khairussaleh Ramli - Maybank Silver - Tony Fernandes - Capital A Berhad Bronze - Novan, Amirudin - CIMB Bank Berhad Philippines Gold - Edgar B. Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation Silver - Teresita Sy-Coson - BDO Unibank Silver - Oliver Y. Tan - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation Bronze - Jeffrey Lim - SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Singapore Gold - Piyush Gupta - DBS Bank Silver - Loh Boon Chye - Singapore Exchange South Korea Gold - Chey Tae-won - SK Group Silver - Han Jong-hee - Samsung Electronics Bronze - Kim Seung-youn - Hanwha Group Taiwan Gold - C. C. Wei - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd Silver - Suming, Chen - Universal Microwave Technology, Inc. Bronze - Vivian Ling - Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd Bronze - Chee Ching - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd Thailand Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power PCL Silver - Niwat Adirek - BCPG PCL Silver - Sarath Ratanavadi - Gulf Energy Development PCL Bronze - Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL Bronze - Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL Vietnam Gold - Danny Le - Masan Group

BEST CFO

China

Gold - Yuzhuo Li - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - Ronghua Li - China Mobile

Bronze - Aqiang Shen - China Communications Services

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Toby Xu - Alibaba Group (HK)

Silver - Alexandre Jean Keisser - CLP Holdings Ltd

India

Gold - Samir Seksaria - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - Sigit Prastowo - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno Kumalasari - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Henky Suryaputra - Bank Sahabat Sampoerna

Malaysia

Gold - Khalijah Ismail - Maybank

Silver - Joyce Tan - Sunway Berhad

Bronze - Chek Wu Kong - Duopharma Biotech Berhad

Bronze - Guillaume François Jest - Yinson Holdings Berhad

Philippines

Gold - John Nai Peng Ong - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Jez G. dela Cruz - Megawide Construction Corporation

Bronze - Estella Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Bronze - Richard Shin - Jollibee Foods Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Yuen Kuan Moon - Singtel

Silver - Koo Chung Chang - AIA Group

Bronze - Lim Hock Chye - Keppel Corporation

Taiwan

Gold - Henry Hao Jen Wang - Fubon Bank

Silver - Wendell Huang - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd

Bronze - David (Chien Cheng) Wang - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Chanamas Sasnanand - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)

Silver - Yupapin Wangviwat - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Bronze - Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power PCL

Vietnam

Gold - Max Sunarcia - THACO Group

Silver - Do Thi Quynh Trang - Masan Group

BEST COO

China Gold - Jian Qin - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Silver - Zhanwei Cui - China Communications Services Malaysia Gold - Ariff Azahar - Maybank Philippines Gold - Carlos Cruz - International Container Terminal Services, Inc. South Korea Gold - Nam Seok-Woo - Samsung Electronics Taiwan Gold - Tungyi Wu - Universal Microwave Technology, Inc. Silver - Ben Lin - Sercomm Corporation Bronze - Jeffrey Gau - Wistron NeWeb Corporation Thailand Gold - Metha Pingsuthiwong - Tisco Group Silver - Nopadej Karnasuta - B. Grimm Power PCL

BEST CTO

China

Gold - Jun Zhi, Wang - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Taiwan

Gold - Jyh-Shing Roger Jang - E-Sun

Thailand

Bronze - Woottichai Jarernpol - Krungthai Card PCL

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Thailand

Gold - Dennis Thorsten Trawnitschek - SCB X PCL

Taiwan

Silver - Chris Lin - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd

Thailand

Silver - Sutthikan Rungsrithong - TMBThanachart Bank Plc.

MOST COMMITTED TO DEI

China Gold - China Telecom Silver - China Mobile Bronze - China Communications Services Hong Kong SAR Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd Silver - Henderson Land Development Co., Ltd Bronze - Link REIT India Gold - Travelogy India Pvt Ltd Indonesia Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Malaysia Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad Silver - Maybank Bronze - Top Glove Corporation Berhad Philippines Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation Silver - Ayala Corporation Bronze - International Container Terminal Services, Inc. South Korea Gold - Hanwha Ocean Silver - Samsung Electronics Bronze - SK Hynix Taiwan Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation Silver - CTBC Financial Holding Bronze - Sercomm Corporation Thailand Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL Vietnam Gold - Vingroup Silver - Mobile World Investment Corporation Bronze - Masan Group

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom

Bronze - China Mobile

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd

Silver - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

Bronze - Swire Properties

India

Gold - Dito Telecommunity Corporation

Silver - Sun Telecommunication

Indonesia

Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia

Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Telkom

Malaysia

Gold - KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Silver - Yinson Holdings Berhad

Bronze - Uzma Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands

Silver - Union Bank

Bronze - Globe Telecom, Inc.

South Korea

Gold - Samsung Biologics

Silver - Hanwha Ocean

Bronze - SK Hynix

Taiwan

Gold - Sercomm Corporation

Silver - MediaTek Inc.

Bronze - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd

Thailand

Gold - SCB X PCL

Silver - Advanced Info Service PCL

Bronze - TMBThanachart Bank Plc.

Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup

Silver - Masan Group

Bronze - FPT Corporation