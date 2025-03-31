Asia's Best Companies Poll 2025: Market winners

FA reveals the market winners of Asia's Best Companies Poll 2025.
March 31, 2025

For a 25th year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

The FA team is delighted to announce the 2025 winners below for the market categories.The industry winners can be found here

Once again, following positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.

Congratulations to all the winners. Read on for the winning companies in the following markets:  

BEST MANAGED COMPANY

China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom
Bronze - China Mobile

Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Link REIT
Silver - Sino Land
Bronze - MTR Corporation Limited
 
India
Gold - Tata Motors
Silver - Axis Capital
Bronze - Bajaj Finance
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Astra International
Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
 
Malaysia
Gold - Maybank
Silver - CIMB Bank Berhad
Bronze - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad
Bronze - YTL Corporation Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Bank of the Philippine Islands
Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
 
Singapore
Gold - DBS Bank
Silver - Singapore Airlines
Bronze - CapitaLand
 
South Korea
Gold - SK Hynix
Silver - Samsung Electronics
Bronze - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
 
Taiwan
Gold - Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
Silver - CTBC Financial Holding
Silver - MediaTek Inc.
Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Sercomm Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL
Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL
Silver - Thai Oil Public Company Limited 
Bronze - Central Pattana
Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL
 
MOST COMMITTED TO ESG
 
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom
Bronze - China Mobile
Bronze - Trip.com
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Link REIT
Bronze - Hengan International Group Company, Ltd.
 
India
Gold - Axis Capital
Silver - Bajaj Finance
Bronze - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
 
Malaysia
Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Silver - Maybank
Bronze - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - SM Investments Corporation
 
Singapore
Gold - OCBC Bank
Silver - City Developments Limited
Bronze - Seatrium
 
South Korea
Gold - Samsung Electronics
Silver - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
Bronze - Hanwha Ocean
 
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - CTBC Financial Holding
Bronze - Sercomm Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - Global Power Synergy PCL
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Masan Group
Bronze - THACO Group
 

BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS

China
Gold - China Telecom
Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - China Mobile
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Link REIT
Silver - MTR Corporation Limited
Bronze - Midea International Corp Co Ltd
 
India
Gold - ICICI Bank Ltd
Silver - HDFC Bank Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
Bronze - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
Malaysia
Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad
Silver - Maybank
Bronze - Yinson Holdings Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Ayala Corporation
Silver - SM Investments Corporation
Bronze - Meralco
 
Singapore
Gold - CapitaLand Investment Limited 
Silver - SATS Ltd
Bronze - Mapletree Investments
 
South Korea
Gold - Hanwha Ocean
Silver - LG Electronics
Bronze - SK Hynix
 
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - Sercomm Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - PTT Public Company Limited
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL
Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Masan Group
Bronze - Mobile World Investment Corporation
 
BEST LARGE CAP COMPANY
 
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom
Bronze - China Mobile
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Link REIT
Silver - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Bronze - CLP Holdings Ltd
 
India
Gold - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Silver - HDFC Bank Ltd
Bronze - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Bronze - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Astra International
 
Malaysia
Gold - Maybank
 
Philippines
Gold - SM Investments Corporation
Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Bronze - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
 
South Korea
Gold - Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
Silver - Hanwha Ocean
Silver - POSCO
Bronze - Samsung Biologics
 
Taiwan
Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
Silver - MediaTek Inc.
Bronze - EVA Airways Corporation
Bronze - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd
 
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
Silver - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)
Bronze - Advanced Info Service PCL
 

BEST MID CAP COMPANY

China
Gold - AsiaInfo Technologies Limited
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd
Silver - Fortune REIT
 
India
Gold - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
Silver - ICICI Securities Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
 
Malaysia
Gold - Sunway Berhad
Silver - YTL Corporation Berhad
Bronze - Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation
Bronze - Aboitiz Power
 
South Korea
Gold - LG Electronics
Silver - KIWOOM Securities
 
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Silver - Arcadyan Technology Corporation
Bronze - Elite Material Co Ltd
 
Thailand
Gold - Minor International PCL
Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL
Bronze - WHA Corporation PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Masan Group
Bronze - Mobile World Investment Corporation
 
BEST SMALL CAP COMPANY
 
China
Gold - Digital China Holdings
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Far East Consortium International Limited
Silver - Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
Bronze - SF REIT
 
India
Gold - Aavas Financiers
Silver - Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
 
Malaysia
Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Silver - Top Glove Corporation Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Silver - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - D&L Industries Inc.
 
Taiwan
Gold - Sercomm Corporation
Silver - Fositek Corporation
Bronze - Merida Industry Co., Ltd
 
Thailand
Gold - Ratch Group PCL
Silver - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL
Bronze - Central Plaza Hotel PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vinh Hoan Corporation
Silver - CMC Corporation
Silver - International Dairy Products JSC
Bronze - GELEX Group
 
BEST CEO
 
China
Gold - Zhongyue Chen - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - Jie Yang - China Mobile
Bronze - Xiaowei Luan - China Communications Services
Bronze - Biao He - China Mobile
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Raymond Kwok - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - George Hongchoy - Link REIT
Bronze - Shixian Lai  - ANTA Sports Products Ltd
 
India
Gold - Deepak C. Mehta - Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Silver - T.V. Narendran - Tata Steel
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Darmawan Junaidi - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Royke Tumilaar  - PT BNI (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Ali Rukmijah  - Bank Sahabat Sampoerna
 
Malaysia
Gold - Khairussaleh Ramli - Maybank
Silver - Tony Fernandes  - Capital A Berhad
Bronze - Novan, Amirudin - CIMB Bank Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Edgar B. Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation
Silver - Teresita Sy-Coson - BDO Unibank
Silver - Oliver Y. Tan - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Bronze - Jeffrey Lim - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
 
Singapore
Gold - Piyush Gupta - DBS Bank
Silver - Loh Boon Chye - Singapore Exchange
 
South Korea
Gold - Chey Tae-won - SK Group
Silver - Han Jong-hee - Samsung Electronics
Bronze - Kim Seung-youn - Hanwha Group
 
Taiwan
Gold - C. C. Wei - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
Silver - Suming, Chen - Universal Microwave Technology, Inc.
Bronze - Vivian Ling - Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
Bronze - Chee Ching - Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd
 
Thailand
Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power PCL
Silver - Niwat Adirek - BCPG PCL
Silver - Sarath Ratanavadi - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Bronze - Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL
Bronze - Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Danny Le - Masan Group
 

BEST CFO 

China
Gold - Yuzhuo Li - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - Ronghua Li - China Mobile
Bronze - Aqiang Shen - China Communications Services
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Toby Xu - Alibaba Group (HK)
Silver - Alexandre Jean Keisser - CLP Holdings Ltd
 
India
Gold - Samir Seksaria - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - Sigit Prastowo - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno Kumalasari - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Henky Suryaputra - Bank Sahabat Sampoerna
 
Malaysia
Gold - Khalijah Ismail - Maybank
Silver - Joyce Tan  - Sunway Berhad
Bronze - Chek Wu Kong - Duopharma Biotech Berhad
Bronze - Guillaume François Jest - Yinson Holdings Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - John Nai Peng Ong - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Jez G. dela Cruz - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - Estella Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Bronze - Richard Shin - Jollibee Foods Corporation
 
Singapore
Gold - Yuen Kuan Moon - Singtel
Silver - Koo Chung Chang  - AIA Group
Bronze - Lim Hock Chye - Keppel Corporation
 
Taiwan
Gold - Henry Hao Jen Wang - Fubon Bank
Silver - Wendell Huang  - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
Bronze - David (Chien Cheng) Wang  - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - Chanamas Sasnanand - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)
Silver - Yupapin Wangviwat - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Bronze - Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Max Sunarcia - THACO Group
Silver - Do Thi Quynh Trang  - Masan Group
 
BEST COO
 
China
Gold - Jian Qin - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - Zhanwei Cui - China Communications Services
 
Malaysia
Gold - Ariff Azahar  - Maybank
 
Philippines
Gold - Carlos Cruz - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
 
South Korea
Gold - Nam Seok-Woo  - Samsung Electronics
 
Taiwan
Gold - Tungyi Wu - Universal Microwave Technology, Inc.
Silver - Ben Lin - Sercomm Corporation
Bronze - Jeffrey Gau - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - Metha Pingsuthiwong - Tisco Group
Silver - Nopadej Karnasuta - B. Grimm Power PCL
 

BEST CTO

China
Gold - Jun Zhi, Wang - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
 
Taiwan
Gold - Jyh-Shing Roger Jang - E-Sun
 
Thailand
Bronze - Woottichai Jarernpol  - Krungthai Card PCL
 
Indonesia
Gold -  PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
 
Thailand
Gold - Dennis Thorsten Trawnitschek - SCB X PCL
 
Taiwan
Silver - Chris Lin - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
 
Thailand
Silver - Sutthikan Rungsrithong - TMBThanachart Bank Plc.
 
MOST COMMITTED TO DEI
 
China
Gold - China Telecom
Silver - China Mobile
Bronze - China Communications Services
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Henderson Land Development Co., Ltd
Bronze - Link REIT
 
India
Gold - Travelogy India Pvt Ltd
 
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
 
Malaysia
Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad
Silver - Maybank
Bronze - Top Glove Corporation Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Silver - Ayala Corporation
Bronze - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
 
South Korea
Gold - Hanwha Ocean
Silver - Samsung Electronics
Bronze - SK Hynix
 
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Silver - CTBC Financial Holding
Bronze - Sercomm Corporation
 
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL
Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Mobile World Investment Corporation
Bronze - Masan Group
 

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY

China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom
Bronze - China Mobile
 
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd
Silver - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
Bronze - Swire Properties
 
India
Gold - Dito Telecommunity Corporation
Silver - Sun Telecommunication
 
Indonesia
Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
Silver - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Telkom
 
Malaysia
Gold - KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Silver - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Bronze - Uzma Berhad
 
Philippines
Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands
Silver - Union Bank
Bronze - Globe Telecom, Inc.
 
South Korea
Gold - Samsung Biologics
Silver - Hanwha Ocean
Bronze - SK Hynix
 
Taiwan
Gold - Sercomm Corporation
Silver - MediaTek Inc.
Bronze - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd
 
Thailand
Gold - SCB X PCL
Silver - Advanced Info Service PCL
Bronze - TMBThanachart Bank Plc.
 
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Masan Group
Bronze - FPT Corporation
 
