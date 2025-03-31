Asia's Best Companies Poll 2025: Industry winners

For a 25th year, FinanceAsia has published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.
Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
The FA team is delighted to announce the 2025 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.
Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.
Congratulations to all our industry winners:
AUTOMOTIVE & COMPONENTS
India
Gold - Tata Motors
Indonesia
Gold - Astra International
Malaysia
Gold - Perodua
Philippines
Gold - GT Capital
Silver - NWow
Taiwan
Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Vietnam
Gold - THACO Group
Silver - Vingroup
Bronze - Dat Bike
BASIC MATERIALS
India
Gold - Tata Steel
Philippines
Gold - Semirara Mining
Silver - Nickel Asia
Bronze - Apex Mining
Vietnam
Gold - GELEX Group
Silver - Stavian Chemical
Bronze - Duc Giang Group
CONGLOMERATES
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Jardine Matheson
Bronze - Swire Pacific
Malaysia
Gold - YTL Corporation Berhad
Silver - Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad
Bronze - Berjaya Corp
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - SM Investments Corporation
Bronze - GT Capital
South Korea
Gold - Samsung Electronics
Taiwan
Gold - Sercomm Corporation
Silver - Yuanta
Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Thailand
Gold - STECON TB
Vietnam
Gold - Vingroup
Silver - Masan Group
Bronze - THACO Group
CONSUMER DURABLES & APPAREL
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
CONSUMER SERVICES
India
Gold - ITC Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation
Bronze - Max's Restaurant
South Korea
Gold - Lotte Group
Silver - Hanwha Resort
Vietnam
Gold - Vinpearl
Silver - Sun Group
Bronze - Golden Gate Group
CONSUMER STAPLES
Indonesia
Gold - Indofood Sukses Makmur
Philippines
Gold - Universal Robina
Silver - Century Pacific
Bronze - Puregold
South Korea
Gold - Lotte Wellfood
Silver - Samyang Foods
Bronze - Dongyang Confectionery
Taiwan
Gold - Uni-President Enterprises Corp
Vietnam
Gold - Masan Consumer
Silver - Nutifood
Bronze - Bach Hoa Xanh (Mobile World)
ENERGY
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - CLP Holdings Ltd
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)
Silver - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Aboitiz Power
Silver - ACEN Corporation
Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
South Korea
Gold - POSCO
Silver - SK Group
Bronze - Hanwha Solutions
Thailand
Gold - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)
FINANCIALS
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - HSBC
Silver - Hang Seng Bank
India
Gold - Bajaj Capital
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Malaysia
Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad
Silver - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad
Silver - Maybank
Bronze - Hong Leong Bank Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands
Silver - BDO Unibank
Bronze - Security Bank
Thailand
Gold - Siam Commercial Bank
Silver - KBANK TB
Bronze - Krung Thai Bank
Vietnam
Gold - Vietcombank
Silver - BIDV
HEALTHCARE
China
Gold - Kelun-Biotech
Malaysia
Gold - IHH Healthcare
Silver - KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Bronze - Sunway Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Medilines
Taiwan
Gold - PharmaEssentia
Silver - Bora Pharmaceuticals
Bronze - Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
Silver - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL
Bronze - Chularat Hospital (CHG)
Bronze - Praram 9 Hospital (PR9)
Vietnam
Gold - Hoan My Medical Corp
Silver - Buymed
Bronze - Long Chau (FPT Retail)
INDUSTRIALS
Malaysia
Gold - YTL Corporation Berhad
Silver - Malayan Cement
Philippines
Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation
Silver - DMCI
Bronze - EEI Corporation
South Korea
Gold - Samsung C&T Corporation
Silver - Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Thailand
Gold - CH. Karnchang (CK)
Vietnam
Gold - Hoa Phat Group
Silver - Hoa Sen Group
INFRASTRUCTURE
Malaysia
Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - San Miguel
Bronze - DMCI
Vietnam
Gold - Deo Ca Group
Silver - Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
Malaysia
Gold - Astro
Philippines
Gold - ABS-CBN Corporation
Silver - GMA Network
Bronze - The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC)
Thailand
Gold - The One Enterprise (Onee)
Vietnam
Gold - Dat Viet Group
REAL ESTATE
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Sino Land
Bronze - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
India
Gold - Godrej
Indonesia
Gold - Ciputra
Silver - Pakuwon Jati
Bronze - Summarecon
Malaysia
Gold - Pavilion REIT
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
Bronze - AREIT Inc.
Thailand
Gold - Central Pattana
Silver - Land and Houses (LH)
Bronze - Pruksa Holding PCL
Vietnam
Gold - Vinhomes
Silver - Sun Group
Bronze - Nam Long
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Malaysia
Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Silver - ACEN Corporation
Bronze - Aboitiz Power
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL
Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - BCPG PCL
Vietnam
Gold - Bamboo Capital Group
Silver - Refrigeration Electrical
Bronze - The Green Solutions
RETAIL
Philippines
Gold - Robinson's
South Korea
Gold - NAVER
Silver - Coupang
Taiwan
Gold - PCSC
Silver - Poya
Bronze - Great Tree
Thailand
Gold - Central Retail Corp (CRC)
Silver - Moshi Moshi Retail Corp
Vietnam
Gold - Imex Pan Pacific Group
TECHNOLOGY
China
Gold - Alibaba
Silver - Tencent
Bronze - Baidu
Bronze - Trip.com
Indonesia
Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia
Philippines
Gold - IMI
Silver - NOW
Taiwan
Gold - Sercomm Corporation
Silver - Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Bronze - Arcadyan Technology Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Be8
Silver - Bbik
Vietnam
Gold - MoMo
Silver - FPT Corporation
TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
China
Gold - China Mobile
Silver - China Telecom
Bronze - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - Telkom
Silver - Indosat
Bronze - Telkomsel
Malaysia
Gold - CelcomDigi
Philippines
Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc.
Silver - CNVRG
Bronze - PLDT
South Korea
Gold - SK Group
Silver - LG
Bronze - KT
Taiwan
Gold - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd
Silver - Chunghwa Telecom
Silver - Taiwan Mobile
Bronze - Sercomm Corporation
Thailand
Gold - TRUE TB
Silver - AIS
Vietnam
Gold - Viettel
Silver - VNPT
TRANSPORTATION
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Cathay Pacific Airways
Indonesia
Gold - Kereta Api Indonesia
Philippines
Gold - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Silver - Cebu Pacific
Bronze - Lorenzo Shipping
South Korea
Gold - Korean Air
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Expressway & Metro (BEM)
Silver - Namyong Terminal (NYT)
Bronze - SJWD
Vietnam
Gold - ACV
Silver - Vietjet
UTILITY SERVICES
Indonesia
Gold - Perusahaan Listrik Negara
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Silver - Meralco
Bronze - Aboitiz Power
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL
Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - CK Power (CKP)
