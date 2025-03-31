Asia's Best Companies Poll 2025: Industry winners

For a 25th year, FinanceAsia has published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

The FA team is delighted to announce the 2025 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.

Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable.

Congratulations to all our industry winners:

AUTOMOTIVE & COMPONENTS

India

Gold - Tata Motors

Indonesia

Gold - Astra International

Malaysia

Gold - Perodua

Philippines

Gold - GT Capital

Silver - NWow

Taiwan

Gold - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Vietnam

Gold - THACO Group

Silver - Vingroup

Bronze - Dat Bike

BASIC MATERIALS

India Gold - Tata Steel Philippines Gold - Semirara Mining Silver - Nickel Asia Bronze - Apex Mining Vietnam Gold - GELEX Group Silver - Stavian Chemical Bronze - Duc Giang Group

CONGLOMERATES

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Jardine Matheson

Bronze - Swire Pacific

Malaysia

Gold - YTL Corporation Berhad

Silver - Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad

Bronze - Berjaya Corp

Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - SM Investments Corporation

Bronze - GT Capital

South Korea

Gold - Samsung Electronics

Taiwan

Gold - Sercomm Corporation

Silver - Yuanta

Bronze - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Thailand

Gold - STECON TB

Vietnam

Gold - Vingroup

Silver - Masan Group

Bronze - THACO Group

CONSUMER DURABLES & APPAREL

Hong Kong SAR Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd Taiwan Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation CONSUMER SERVICES India Gold - ITC Ltd Philippines Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation Bronze - Max's Restaurant South Korea Gold - Lotte Group Silver - Hanwha Resort Vietnam Gold - Vinpearl Silver - Sun Group Bronze - Golden Gate Group

CONSUMER STAPLES

Indonesia Gold - Indofood Sukses Makmur Philippines Gold - Universal Robina Silver - Century Pacific Bronze - Puregold South Korea Gold - Lotte Wellfood Silver - Samyang Foods Bronze - Dongyang Confectionery Taiwan Gold - Uni-President Enterprises Corp Vietnam Gold - Masan Consumer Silver - Nutifood Bronze - Bach Hoa Xanh (Mobile World)

ENERGY

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - CLP Holdings Ltd

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Silver - Yinson Holdings Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Aboitiz Power

Silver - ACEN Corporation

Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

South Korea

Gold - POSCO

Silver - SK Group

Bronze - Hanwha Solutions

Thailand

Gold - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)

FINANCIALS

Hong Kong SAR Gold - HSBC Silver - Hang Seng Bank India Gold - Bajaj Capital Indonesia Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Malaysia Gold - CIMB Bank Berhad Silver - AmFunds Investment Management Berhad Silver - Maybank Bronze - Hong Leong Bank Berhad Philippines Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands Silver - BDO Unibank Bronze - Security Bank Thailand Gold - Siam Commercial Bank Silver - KBANK TB Bronze - Krung Thai Bank Vietnam Gold - Vietcombank Silver - BIDV

HEALTHCARE

China Gold - Kelun-Biotech Malaysia Gold - IHH Healthcare Silver - KPJ Healthcare Berhad Bronze - Sunway Berhad Philippines Gold - Medilines Taiwan Gold - PharmaEssentia Silver - Bora Pharmaceuticals Bronze - Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd Thailand Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL Silver - Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL Bronze - Chularat Hospital (CHG) Bronze - Praram 9 Hospital (PR9) Vietnam Gold - Hoan My Medical Corp Silver - Buymed Bronze - Long Chau (FPT Retail)

INDUSTRIALS

Malaysia

Gold - YTL Corporation Berhad

Silver - Malayan Cement

Philippines

Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation

Silver - DMCI

Bronze - EEI Corporation

South Korea

Gold - Samsung C&T Corporation

Silver - Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Thailand

Gold - CH. Karnchang (CK)

Vietnam

Gold - Hoa Phat Group

Silver - Hoa Sen Group

INFRASTRUCTURE

Malaysia Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad Philippines Gold - Ayala Corporation Silver - San Miguel Bronze - DMCI Vietnam Gold - Deo Ca Group Silver - Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Malaysia

Gold - Astro

Philippines

Gold - ABS-CBN Corporation

Silver - GMA Network

Bronze - The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC)

Thailand

Gold - The One Enterprise (Onee)

Vietnam

Gold - Dat Viet Group

REAL ESTATE

Hong Kong SAR Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd Silver - Sino Land Bronze - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited India Gold - Godrej Indonesia Gold - Ciputra Silver - Pakuwon Jati Bronze - Summarecon Malaysia Gold - Pavilion REIT Philippines Gold - Ayala Corporation Silver - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Silver - SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Bronze - AREIT Inc. Thailand Gold - Central Pattana Silver - Land and Houses (LH) Bronze - Pruksa Holding PCL Vietnam Gold - Vinhomes Silver - Sun Group Bronze - Nam Long RENEWABLE ENERGY Malaysia Gold - Yinson Holdings Berhad Philippines Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation Silver - ACEN Corporation Bronze - Aboitiz Power Thailand Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL Bronze - BCPG PCL Vietnam Gold - Bamboo Capital Group Silver - Refrigeration Electrical Bronze - The Green Solutions

RETAIL

Philippines Gold - Robinson's South Korea Gold - NAVER Silver - Coupang Taiwan Gold - PCSC Silver - Poya Bronze - Great Tree Thailand Gold - Central Retail Corp (CRC) Silver - Moshi Moshi Retail Corp Vietnam Gold - Imex Pan Pacific Group

TECHNOLOGY

China

Gold - Alibaba

Silver - Tencent

Bronze - Baidu

Bronze - Trip.com

Indonesia

Gold - GoTo Gojek Tokopedia

Philippines

Gold - IMI

Silver - NOW

Taiwan

Gold - Sercomm Corporation

Silver - Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Bronze - Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Be8

Silver - Bbik

Vietnam

Gold - MoMo

Silver - FPT Corporation

TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES

China Gold - China Mobile Silver - China Telecom Bronze - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Indonesia Gold - Telkom Silver - Indosat Bronze - Telkomsel Malaysia Gold - CelcomDigi Philippines Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc. Silver - CNVRG Bronze - PLDT South Korea Gold - SK Group Silver - LG Bronze - KT Taiwan Gold - Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd Silver - Chunghwa Telecom Silver - Taiwan Mobile Bronze - Sercomm Corporation Thailand Gold - TRUE TB Silver - AIS Vietnam Gold - Viettel Silver - VNPT

TRANSPORTATION

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Cathay Pacific Airways

Indonesia

Gold - Kereta Api Indonesia

Philippines

Gold - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Silver - Cebu Pacific

Bronze - Lorenzo Shipping

South Korea

Gold - Korean Air

Thailand

Gold - Bangkok Expressway & Metro (BEM)

Silver - Namyong Terminal (NYT)

Bronze - SJWD

Vietnam

Gold - ACV

Silver - Vietjet

UTILITY SERVICES

Indonesia Gold - Perusahaan Listrik Negara Philippines Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc. Silver - Meralco Bronze - Aboitiz Power Thailand Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL Silver - Global Power Synergy PCL Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL Bronze - CK Power (CKP)