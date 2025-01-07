Asia's Best Companies 2025 Poll -- open now

Welcome to FinanceAsia's annual poll, which celebrates Asia's best companies across a range of markets and countries. We value the input of investors and analysts alike in creating this invaluable benchmark of the region's most influential companies, their performance and corporate behaviour against their peer group.



We invite our readers to participate by nominating any Asia-based publicly-listed company that is leading in its sector. It might be that the company impresses in terms of recent deal execution, internal structure, completed transactions, ongoing strategy, or perhaps ESG credentials.



We want to hear from you! The first 100 voters will receive one month free, unlimited access to all of FinanceAsia's content.

To vote click here.

Poll results will be published via the FinanceAsia website and will provide investors globally with unique insight into Asia's best-managed companies, both by country / market and by industry sector.



Key Dates



Open for Nomination: Tuesday, Janaury 7 2025

Nomination Deadline: Thursday, March 6 2025 at midnight GMT+8



Result Announcement:



North Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia: Monday, March 24 2025

Regional: Tuesday March 25, 2025



Guidelines for Nomination

Each person who nominates will be asked to fill in their contact details.

Each nomination form is unique to each market/country . To submit for more than one market/country, you may click on the link provided at the end of the survey to start a new submission.

. To submit for more than one market/country, you may click on the link provided at the end of the survey to start a new submission. Please note that you are only required to fill in the fields in which you wish to make a nomination . If there are any categories you do not wish to make a nomination in, you may skip and leave the fields blank.

. If there are any categories you do not wish to make a nomination in, you may skip and leave the fields blank. Please note that you may not vote for your own company. Any votes of a company voting for itself will not be counted.



IMPORTANT NOTE: Individual responses will remain confidential - they will only be aggregated to provide overall results.