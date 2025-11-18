Ashurst makes Japan finance, capital markets partner hire; announces merger

British law firm Ashurst has appointed Chihiro Ashizawa as a partner in its global loans & global markets practice.

Based in Tokyo, Ashizawa (pictured) is admitted in Japan and has over 20 years’ experience advising Japanese and international clients on debt offerings, fund structures and financial services regulation.

A spokesperson for Ashurst told FinanceAsia that Ashizawa started the role on November 17. She previously worked at Clifford Chance as counsel, also in Tokyo, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ashizawa’s previous work has included advising on equity and debt capital markets including Samurai bonds, guiding asset managers on fund formation and marketing in Japan, and providing regulatory counsel to financial institutions expanding into new products.

Ashurst has made the appointment to bolster its Japanese law capability, enhance the firm’s ability to deliver cross-border execution, and support the growth of its finance and capital markets offering in the region, according to a media release.

Alexander Dmitrenko, Tokyo managing partner, said in a media release: “[Ashiwaza] will . . . create new opportunities for collaboration across our practices, supporting both inbound and outbound client activity in a rapidly evolving market.”

Patrick Phua, head of Ashurst’s global loans & global markets practice in Asia, added: “The joining of Chihiro will enable us to connect Japanese institutional capital with opportunities our teams are originating worldwide. Her collaborative approach and track record of market innovation will be invaluable as we continue to grow our practice across Asia and beyond.”

Ashizawa commented: “I look forward to contributing by delivering clear, commercially focused legal solutions.”

Merger

Also this week, on November 17, Ashurst announced a "merger of equals" with US law firm Perkins Coie to create a top-20 law firm with around $2.7 billion of revenue and 3,000 lawyers.

When combined, Ashurst Perkins Coie’s footprint will span 52 offices in 23 countries, with flagship hubs in Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York, and deep expertise in major financial centers including Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Shenzhen, Singapore and Tokyo.