ANZ appoints international managing director and boosts Asian leveraged finance team

Melbourne-headquartered banking group, ANZ, has made two Asia-based team announcements in the past week. On Wednesday October 6, the bank shared news of the appointment of Simon Ireland pictured to managing director of International Business, and in a media note received yesterday October 11, it detailed an addition to its Leveraged and Acquisition Finance LAF team in Hong Kong.

Ireland’s appointment takes effect from October 18 and will see him take on responsibility for ANZ’s institutional business in 19 markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and America, leading from his current base in Hong Kong. He will report to group executive of Institutional, Mark...