Anthony Attia to take reins at ASX in September

The former Euronext executive will succeed Helen Lofthouse amid ongoing reforms at the Australian Securities Exchange; Darren Yip steps into the role on an interim basis at the end of May.
May 21, 2026

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has appointed Anthony Attia as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 1.

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