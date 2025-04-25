Andrea Casati to join Standard Chartered as head of client development, global banking

Starting May 6 in Hong Kong, Casati will help build additional banking capabilities including advisory, financing and risk management.
April 25, 2025

Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Andrea Casati as the bank’s new head of client development, global banking, effective May 6.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media