AIX chief executive: "liquidity breeds liquidity breeds liquidity"

Much like Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana International Exchange AIX is work in progress. Nur-Sultan is a futuristic planned city of skyscrapers that only became the country’s capital in 1998. The financial hub of the new city is the Astana International Financial Centre AIFC, itself formally launched 20 years later, in 2018.

At the heart of the AIFC is the AIX, whose mission it is to develop the public equity and debt capital markets in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Chief executive of the AIX since June 2018, it is easy to see why Timothy Bennett was appointed. The native New Zealander and the former head of the...