AirTrunk closes A$16bn refinancing

The sustainability linked financing covers greenfield and operational assets across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, and involved a consortium of 60 banks. The financing comes after Blackstone and CPPIB's acquisition of the group last year.
August 26, 2025

Data centre specialist AirTrunk has closed a A$16 billion ($10.4 billion) refinancing, ex Japan, the region’s largest-ever sustainability linked financing, according to a media release on August 26.

